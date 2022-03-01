Brig Zulfiqar inaugurates plantation campaign at Cant football ground

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Under the "Clean and Green Pakistan"campaign, Hyderabad Cantonment board President Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree at the Cant Football Ground on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Brigadier Bajwa while talking to the school children on the occasion said that a tree planted by an individual can play an important role in reducing air pollution in the environment.

The tree planter will definitely get his reward because it is a continue charity, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the tree planting campaign, he reiterated the commitment of Cant Board Hyderabad to plant 25000 trees.

Hyderabad Cantt Board CEO Tayyaba Naseer Sindhu, MEO Hyderabad Dr.

Raza Shah, ward members, Cant Board staff, school students and teachers also participated in this campaign.