Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Military Secretary to PM

(@fidahassanain)

ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumed the charge of new Military Secretary to the Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister.

During farewell call, the Prime Minister appreciated the services of outgoing Military Secretary and wished him success both in his life.

Earlier, Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan and ISI DG General Faiz discussed matters pertaining to national security.