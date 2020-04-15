UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed Assumes Charge As New Military Secretary To PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Military Secretary to PM

ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumed the charge of new Military Secretary to the Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister.

During farewell call, the Prime Minister appreciated the services of outgoing Military Secretary and wished him success both in his life.

Earlier, Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan and ISI DG General Faiz discussed matters pertaining to national security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

13 minutes ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

13 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

22 minutes ago

Infinix Welcomes Ramadan with Thrilling Discounts ..

24 minutes ago

Treatment of Corona-Virus through Passive Immuniza ..

25 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan Extends Warranty, Replacement Days ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.