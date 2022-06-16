UrduPoint.com

Bright Future Of Country Interlinked With Education Of Children: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Asharf on Thursday said that the bright future of the country is interlinked with the education of the country's children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Asharf on Thursday said that the bright future of the country is interlinked with the education of the country's children.

While welcoming the children of Pakistan Sweet Home who are enrolled and studying in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cadet College Larkana and Sahawa Cadet College in the parliament, appreciates the achievement of Pakistan Sweet Home ' s children who are being selected on merit in the colleges.

He expressed his heartfelt feelings to these children who were selected on merit in different cadet colleges. He also resolved to continue to support the efforts of Ex- MNA and Chairperson of Pakistan Sweet Home Zummrud Khan for his services to support these children.

He said that the services provided by Pakistan Sweet Home for needy children are a national service.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Homes has become a symbol of shelter and training for homeless and destitute children. He also applauded that these children are also now enrolled in the Top universities of Pakistan like Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Mr. Zummrud Khan, Chairperson Pakistan Sweet Homes expressed his deep gratitude to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for encouraging these children and inviting them to Parliament House.

