Bright Prospect For Women Judges As Ayesha Malik Becomes First Female SC Judge: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court (SC) would eventually pave the way for appointment of women judges to the top courts.

In a tweet, the minister felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik, on becoming the first-ever women judge of the SC and said she had made history by taking oath as the first-ever female judge of the apex court.

