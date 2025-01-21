Bright prospects for winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CS Abrar Ahmed

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza has emphasized the immense potential for winter tourism in the region particularly in Baltistan.

He announced that ice hockey tournaments would be made an annual Calendar event in every district with efforts to introduce local players on international platforms.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the ongoing Ice Hockey Tournament in Skardu Abrar Ahmed Mirza stated that Skardu is emerging as a hub for tourism, and the administration is committed to promoting winter tourism. He highlighted that Gilgit-Baltistan offers unique beauty in every season, showcasing a diverse cultural and natural appeal that attracts both domestic and international tourists.

The Chief Secretary noted that the growth of tourism in the region will strengthen the local economy and bring significant financial benefits. "Peace is the most crucial element for the development of any area and thankfully Gilgit-Baltistan is a beacon of peace. Coupled with its vast tourism opportunities, this region has everything to thrive," he said.

He further emphasized the administration's commitment to promoting traditional sports activities, stating that it is a top priority. During the event Abrar Ahmed Mirza distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams of the Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Chief Secretary also called on the public to embrace positive changes and contribute to the region’s progress and development.