Bright sunny day neutralizes rain induced chill in the air in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachiites, waking up with unexpected heavy showers in the wee hours Tuesday, were taken by pleasant surprise coming across a bright sunny morning.

It was not really tough for the school going children and office goers as warmth of the rising sun calmed their fear to brave chill in the air, with temperature ranging between 12 degree C to 13 degree Centigrade.

"We the Karachiites are not readily prepared for harsh winters experienced this season hence unexpected rainfall really alarmed us," said Bakhtawar, mother of three school going children.

"Initially thought not to send the kids to school, but then changed my mind," she said mentioning that children had already suffered academic loss due to almost unprecedented dip in the mercury only a month or so ago.

The day time temperature that did not exceed 24 degrees C was pleasant enough for many to come out of their homes to enjoy the day otherwise too.

Rain that washed the dust off the trees and shrubs turned the metropolis green and attractive although puddles on road side did hamper smooth traffic flow.