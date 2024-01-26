Bright Sunshine After Light Rain Gives Much-needed Respite To City Dwellers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Bright sunshine under a clear sky after light rain Friday early morning provided much-needed respite to the residents of the Federal capital who were battered by bone-chilling cold coupled with dense foggy conditions.
A large number of people came out of their homes and offices during the daytime to enjoy the warmth of the sunshine which has become rare these days as minimum temperatures dropped to very low during the last many days.
The cold-stricken people were seen out of offices and homes to absorb the delight of the sun against the chilly days that restricted their movement.
Irum Naz, a government employee said, the persistent cold and misty weather compelled most of us to stay within homes to stay safe from harsh chilly weather effects.
However, the bright morning with ample sunshine today not only ended the hazed atmosphere but also restored the joy of the people who were fed up with sitting behind closed doors in front of heaters.
“After a long time, I enjoyed sitting on the rooftop of my office and had peanuts and oranges with my colleagues under the open sky and sunshine”, she said while talking to APP.
Imran Sadiq, who is associated with the profession of teaching, said, it was very hard to bear the foggy and cloudy weather for my old father who is in his late 80’s.
“Today he could get exposure to the sun after so many days as earlier the sun couldn't shine properly due to the foggy weather”, he said.
The unusually dense foggy conditions prevailing in the federal capital not only caused traveling hazards for the commuters but also sickness among the people amid air pollution.
Many of the parents were not allowing their children to go outside assuming that they would get sick while the children were also not happy being restricted within their homes.
Taking advantage of the sunny weather, the families planned to take their children to the recreational spots on Saturday, if the same weather persists.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper districts.
However, rain ( snowfall over mountains in upper areas) is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and coastal areas of Balochistan during evening/night.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is likely in these areas due to dense fog.
During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and surrounding areas. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.
The highest rainfall recorded was Mangla, Jehlum 01mm and the lowest temperatures recorded were Skardu -08C, Leh -07, Gilgit -05, Astore, Gupis, Kalam -04, Bunji -043, Hunza, Bagrote, Dir and Rawalakot -02C.
