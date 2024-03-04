Bright sunshine after torrential rains gives respite to city dwellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Bright sunshine under a clear sky on Monday morning after the heavy rain and snowfall over the hills in most parts of the country during the last few days, provided much-needed respite to the residents of the Federal capital who were bearing the bone-chilling cold.

A large number of people came out of their homes and offices during the daytime to enjoy the warmth of the sunshine which was rare during the last days as minimum temperatures dropped to very low amid heavy rain.

The country had witnessed torrential rains along with hailstorms and heavy snowfall over the hills during the last few days which not only disrupted the daily life and traffic but also compelled the citizens to stay indoors most of the time due to continuous rain with few gaps.

“The persistent rainy and cloudy weather compelled most of us especially children to stay within homes to stay safe from harsh chilly weather effects. However, the bright morning with ample sunshine today not only ended the hazed and rainy atmosphere but also restored the joy of the people who were fed up with sitting behind closed doors in front of heaters” Shaista Nazir, a government employee said.

“After a long time, I enjoyed sitting on the rooftop of my office and had peanuts and oranges with my colleagues under the open sky and sunshine”, she said while talking to APP.

Imran Sadiq, who is associated with the profession of teaching, said, it was very hard to bear the very cold weather conditions for my old father who is in his late 80’s.

“Today he could get exposure to the sun after so many days as earlier the sun couldn't shine properly due to the rainy and cloudy weather”, he said.

Many of the parents were not allowing their children to go outside assuming that they would get sick due to chilly weather while the children were also not happy being restricted within their homes.

Taking advantage of the sunny weather, the families planned to take their children to the nearby parks for outing on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to enter Balochistan from Tuesday (evening/night).

On Tuesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in northwest/south Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 22mm, Dir (upper 17, lower 12), Mirkhani 15, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 12, Chitral, Malamjabba 06, Mardan 02, Pattan 01, Punjab: Attock 06, Islamabad (A/P) 03, Bokra 01. Snowfall (Inches): Kalam, Mirkhani 06, Drosh 05, Chitral 2.4, Dir and Malamjabba 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam -10 C, Kalat -06, Quetta (Samungli), Malamjabba -05, Astore -04, Skardu, Gupis and Mir Khani -03 C.