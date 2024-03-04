Open Menu

Bright Sunshine After Torrential Rains Gives Respite To City Dwellers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Bright sunshine after torrential rains gives respite to city dwellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Bright sunshine under a clear sky on Monday morning after the heavy rain and snowfall over the hills in most parts of the country during the last few days, provided much-needed respite to the residents of the Federal capital who were bearing the bone-chilling cold.

A large number of people came out of their homes and offices during the daytime to enjoy the warmth of the sunshine which was rare during the last days as minimum temperatures dropped to very low amid heavy rain.

The country had witnessed torrential rains along with hailstorms and heavy snowfall over the hills during the last few days which not only disrupted the daily life and traffic but also compelled the citizens to stay indoors most of the time due to continuous rain with few gaps.

“The persistent rainy and cloudy weather compelled most of us especially children to stay within homes to stay safe from harsh chilly weather effects. However, the bright morning with ample sunshine today not only ended the hazed and rainy atmosphere but also restored the joy of the people who were fed up with sitting behind closed doors in front of heaters” Shaista Nazir, a government employee said.

“After a long time, I enjoyed sitting on the rooftop of my office and had peanuts and oranges with my colleagues under the open sky and sunshine”, she said while talking to APP.

Imran Sadiq, who is associated with the profession of teaching, said, it was very hard to bear the very cold weather conditions for my old father who is in his late 80’s.

“Today he could get exposure to the sun after so many days as earlier the sun couldn't shine properly due to the rainy and cloudy weather”, he said.

Many of the parents were not allowing their children to go outside assuming that they would get sick due to chilly weather while the children were also not happy being restricted within their homes.

Taking advantage of the sunny weather, the families planned to take their children to the nearby parks for outing on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to enter Balochistan from Tuesday (evening/night).

On Tuesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in northwest/south Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 22mm, Dir (upper 17, lower 12), Mirkhani 15, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 12, Chitral, Malamjabba 06, Mardan 02, Pattan 01, Punjab: Attock 06, Islamabad (A/P) 03, Bokra 01. Snowfall (Inches): Kalam, Mirkhani 06, Drosh 05, Chitral 2.4, Dir and Malamjabba 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam -10 C, Kalat -06, Quetta (Samungli), Malamjabba -05, Astore -04, Skardu, Gupis and Mir Khani -03 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Punjab Traffic Mardan Saidu Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Attock From Government Rains Employment

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan