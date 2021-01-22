Brig.(R) Ijaz Shah meets CM, discuss matters of mutual interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig. (R) Ijaz Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Both agreed to adopt collective measures to overcome the menace of the drugs trade and further decided that the federal, as well as the Punjab governments, will launch a joint crackdown against drug peddlers.

The CM emphasized that the elements involved in narcotics trade will be strictly curbed and assured that the police, excise and other departments will provide every assistance to the anti narcotics force. The drug traffickers were the enemy of the whole humanity and indiscriminate crackdown will be continued against them, the CM affirmed.

"Jail is the best place for those selling drugs outside educational institutions and action will be continued against them", he further said.

Every segment of society should play its role in the war against narcotics as the country was facing many challenges and some elements were targeting institutions under a specific agenda.

The propaganda against institutions was regrettable and the PTI government will continue to side with the national institutions, the CM reiterated.

Ijaz Shah stated that the elements involved in the business of narcotics did not deserve any leniency and added that they will be brought under the net of the law in collaboration with the Punjab government.

Joint action will be initiated against drug peddlers, he said and asserted that there was no logic in the institution's bashing.

The opposition's specific agenda of maligning the institutions was fully exposed as the opposition parties were bent upon besmirching the country with their anti-state narrative, he further said.