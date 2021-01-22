UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brig.(R) Ijaz Shah Meets CM, Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Brig.(R) Ijaz Shah meets CM, discuss matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig. (R) Ijaz Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Both agreed to adopt collective measures to overcome the menace of the drugs trade and further decided that the federal, as well as the Punjab governments, will launch a joint crackdown against drug peddlers.

The CM emphasized that the elements involved in narcotics trade will be strictly curbed and assured that the police, excise and other departments will provide every assistance to the anti narcotics force. The drug traffickers were the enemy of the whole humanity and indiscriminate crackdown will be continued against them, the CM affirmed.

"Jail is the best place for those selling drugs outside educational institutions and action will be continued against them", he further said.

Every segment of society should play its role in the war against narcotics as the country was facing many challenges and some elements were targeting institutions under a specific agenda.

The propaganda against institutions was regrettable and the PTI government will continue to side with the national institutions, the CM reiterated.

Ijaz Shah stated that the elements involved in the business of narcotics did not deserve any leniency and added that they will be brought under the net of the law in collaboration with the Punjab government.

Joint action will be initiated against drug peddlers, he said and asserted that there was no logic in the institution's bashing.

The opposition's specific agenda of maligning the institutions was fully exposed as the opposition parties were bent upon besmirching the country with their anti-state narrative, he further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Jail Government Best Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

35 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.