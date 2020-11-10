Brik kiln workers call for providing unemployment allowance under smog threat

Scores of brick kiln workers came up to raise demand for granting unemployment allowance or providing alternative livelihood means following shut off kilns manufacturing units under smog threat here Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Scores of brick kiln workers came up to raise demand for granting unemployment allowance or providing alternative livelihood means following shut off kilns manufacturing units under smog threat here Tuesday.

Labourers including Kaloo Khan, Mehr Din, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Shrif, Rajab, Raheem Bukhsh and many others told APP that kilns had stopped running in 2018 following smog emission had put their lives on critical stage.

They said the same situation was erupting now a days as Punjab government had issued fresh order of closing kilns from November 7 to December 31.

They informed that more than 200 brick kilns were stopped running business across the district, causing unemployment among hundreds of their workers who were already passing through worst phase of poverty.

They said about 25-30 labourers used to earn wages not more than 400-500 rupees daily in a single brick kiln unit. It's a sole means of income to earn bread and butter of their life. We won't survive in upcoming winter season, they lamented.

They demanded CM Punjab to hear their just demand to compensate either through alternate employment or provide unemployment allowance to save them from hunger and starvation.