UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brik Kiln Workers Call For Providing Unemployment Allowance Under Smog Threat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:23 PM

Brik kiln workers call for providing unemployment allowance under smog threat

Scores of brick kiln workers came up to raise demand for granting unemployment allowance or providing alternative livelihood means following shut off kilns manufacturing units under smog threat here Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Scores of brick kiln workers came up to raise demand for granting unemployment allowance or providing alternative livelihood means following shut off kilns manufacturing units under smog threat here Tuesday.

Labourers including Kaloo Khan, Mehr Din, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Shrif, Rajab, Raheem Bukhsh and many others told APP that kilns had stopped running in 2018 following smog emission had put their lives on critical stage.

They said the same situation was erupting now a days as Punjab government had issued fresh order of closing kilns from November 7 to December 31.

They informed that more than 200 brick kilns were stopped running business across the district, causing unemployment among hundreds of their workers who were already passing through worst phase of poverty.

They said about 25-30 labourers used to earn wages not more than 400-500 rupees daily in a single brick kiln unit. It's a sole means of income to earn bread and butter of their life. We won't survive in upcoming winter season, they lamented.

They demanded CM Punjab to hear their just demand to compensate either through alternate employment or provide unemployment allowance to save them from hunger and starvation.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Same November December 2018 From Employment

Recent Stories

UK unemployment rate rises to 4.8%: official data

2 minutes ago

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

2 minutes ago

Five more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hos ..

2 minutes ago

100% geological mapping of Nosham area for coal de ..

2 minutes ago

59 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

21 minutes ago

Work on Old Bannu Road dualization project continu ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.