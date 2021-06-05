Brilliant handicapped girl student gets financial relief

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the district administration gave away Rs 50,000 as financial relief to a brilliant handicapped student and appointment letter to her brother

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the district administration gave away Rs 50,000 as financial relief to a brilliant handicapped student and appointment letter to her brother.

Assistant Commissioner (HR) Riasat Ali visited the house of student Kiran Ishtiaq in Chak No 135/P and gave money to her and appointment letter to her brother Khan Ishtiaq for job in civil defence department.

Talking to the media, the AC said that Kiran Ishtiaq was the asset who had capabilities to excel like normal people of the society. He said the Punjab government by recognizing her abilities, had already transferred Rs 700,000 to her account for her higher education.