Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Federal govt

(@fidahassanain)

The federal government tells the court that warrant against ex-Prime Minister’s son was received by his son at his residence in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal government to ensure the presence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption references.

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kianai heard the matter and directed the federal government to submit original documents of the warrant received by Nawaz Sharif.

“It is responsibility of the government to implement on the order. How he was allowed travel abroad?,” the bench observed, clearing regretting that the IHC was not even informed about the departure of Nawaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, the federal government representative told the court that ex-PM’s warrant was received by his son Hassan Nawaz at his residence in London. He also informed that the warrant was dispatched to Nawaz’s house by Pakistani High Commission in UK through a mail.

The court sought the original documents of the warrant received by Nawaz Sharif.

The court also summoned Rao Abdul Hanan, the officer who visited Nawaz Sharif's residence, to record his statement.

The court adjourned further hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier, IHC had ordered the federal government to comply with the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant for former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case.

The court had also directed the concerned authorities to initiate proceedings to declare him as proclaimed offender. PML-N supremo’s petition to continue the case hearings through legal representative was also turned down by the IHC.

Nawaz Sharif had requested the IHC to nullify its ruling and allow him to become a part of the court proceedings through his representative. Nawaz Sharif made the request on medical grounds.

The appellate court had ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender and appear on September 10 at any cost in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.