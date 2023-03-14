UrduPoint.com

Bring Khan On March 18, Court Orders Police

March 14, 2023

Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

A local court on Tuesday issued written order regarding the restoration of non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI's chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued written order regarding the restoration of non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI's chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a four-page judgment regarding the arrest warrants.

The order says the court had rejected the petition of Imran Khan on March 6, seeking cancellation of his arrest warrants and summoned the accused on March 7. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disposed of the appeal of Imran Khan against the warrants.

The high court had declared that the accused should be given an opportunity to appear before the session court and suspended the said arrest warrants till March 13.

The high court had clearly ordered the accused to appear before the session court on March 13, but he failed to do so.

The order further says the decision on the exemption from appearance application would be taken in light of previous decision of session and high courts.

It further said that the session court had left no option but to reject the exemption plea of Imran Khan. At this, the court terminated the application of Imran Khan and restored his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court directed the police to produce the accused on March 18, after arresting him.

