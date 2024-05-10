Open Menu

Bring Perpetrators Of May 9 Mayhem To Justice: Waqar Mehdi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, while terming May 9 as a dark day in the history of Pakistan on Thursday, reiterated the demand of bringing culprits involved in the chaos to justice.

Waqar Mehdi, in a statement on the first anniversary of the May 9 incident, said that the ambushing of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's house and martyrs' memorials have exposed the true face of the PTI leader.

No patriotic Pakistani can even think of attacking Jinnah House, martyrs' memorials and military installations, he added.

The violent incidents of May 9 were a premeditated criminal conspiracy of PTI, he alleged and stressed that the culprits involved in the conspiracy were not entitled to any relief.

Waqar Mehdi said that PPP and its leadership have fought a long peaceful struggle against dictatorships to reinforce democracy in the country and party leadership as well as workers have sacrificed their lives.

PPP faced tragedies like the martyrdom of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said adding that, despite all the atrocities and oppression it always spoke of democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

Once Shaheed Benazir Bhutto declared democracy as the best revenge and at another critical juncture of time President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khapay” while Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was determined to completely end the politics of hatred and division in the country, he stated.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's stance on the May 9 incidents is the voice of the hearts of 230 million Pakistanis, who demand that those responsible for the May 9 should be brought to justice at the earliest.

