Bringing ease in people lives, real social revolution: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing ease in the lives of people is a real social revolution, adding that holistic reforms were being introduced in health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

Now, development is not limited to a few major cities like the past but its scope has been expanded to small all the cities and localities so that everyone could equally benefit from it.

Resources are not meant for some specific cities now.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said the government was fully committed to improving the lot of the common man living in remote areas. He regretted that some unscrupulous elements are afraid of change. Regrettably, the outdated system has given nothing to the people.

There is no room for corrupt elements or any corruption in the new Pakistan, he added. New Pakistan will be made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan and every possible facility will be available to the common man. Those who are making hue and cry will be left behind and the new Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, will move forward towards progress. He said that Pakistan is moving forward to achieve the goal of development and several steps have been taken by the PTI-led government for public welfare.

He pointed out that government expenditures have been curtailed through a culture of austerity and simplicity while resources were wasted in the past on exhibitory projects. The PTI government has discontinued the wrong practice of using resources because public money is a trust of the people and it is being used for public welfare now, he said.

Those who have had indebted the country, cannot claim to be the leaders, he added. We do not deceive the people nor would indulge in any political jugglery, he maintained.

Without caring for any criticism, the government gives importance to public opinion. Our direction and commitment are correct, he added.

The chief minister said that supremacy of merit is the priority agenda of the PTI adding that narrative of the opposition has been failed. The people also have no interest in the defeated elements. He said that corruption reigned supreme during the past tenures. Record loans were taken during the past ten years but were not used for public welfare and expensive loans were taken to start exhibitory projects for personal projection.

He said that the PTI government is taking Pakistan in the right direction and the government is working for public welfare. Every step is being taken by the government for the betterment of the country, he added. He said the PTI never indulged in the politics of personal interest nor would ever do so. National interest is always given priority, he added.

The PTI government is the most transparent in the political history of the country.

The elements afraid of change are engaged in baseless propaganda but they would never be succeeded, he concluded.