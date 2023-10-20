Bringing economic stability in Pakistan Nawaz Sharif’s aim: Local PML-N leaders

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The local leaders of PML-N Mirpurkhas said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif’s aim was to bring economic stability to Pakistan.

According to details, a rally of PML-N workers led by Provincial Vice President Asif Meraj left by train for Lahore Railway station from Mirpurk to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to APP on the occasion, Asif Meraj said that they would start their journey with Nawaz Sharif from Lahore, adding that Nawaz Sharif always intended to bring economic stability to Pakistan.

He further said that with Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan, corruption, crimes and looting will end in the country.

Chaudhry Sajjad Ahmed, Central Vice President PML-N Minority Wing Roopchand Hotwani, leader of PML-N Minority Wing Rajesh and Anwar Shah Hameed Abbasi also left for Lahore with the rally.

A large number of officials and workers belonging to the minority wing of PML-N Mirpurkhas district were present in the convoy and shouted slogans at the railway station.

