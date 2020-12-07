UrduPoint.com
Bringing Innovations,using Modern Technology Is Inevitable In Agri Sector: Sec Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

Bringing innovations,using modern technology is inevitable in agri sector: Sec Agriculture

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab,Saqib Ali Ateel has said that agriculture sector can be uplifted by bringing up new innovations and use of modern agri-technology is inevitable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab,Saqib Ali Ateel has said that agriculture sector can be uplifted by bringing up new innovations and use of modern agri-technology is inevitable.

Secretary Agriculture,Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday said this during his visit to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and he also inspected different departments.

He checked hydroponic unit,vegetable nursery,green house and other research projects besides modern machinery.

Ateel ensured all possible help for the varsity adding that each one of us will have work individually for the progress of agri-sector.

The secretary informed that government has established the agriculture university keeping in view deprivations of South Punjab.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and the incumbent government was much interested in the development of this sector, he stated.

Earlier, he met VC,Dr Asif Ali who briefed him about the different ongoing research based and other projects of the varsity.

