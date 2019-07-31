Bringing looted money back, stabilizing economy priority of PTI govt: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar on Tuesday said that bringing looted money back and stabilizing national economy was the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions for betterment of economic sector, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Shabar Zaidi and Hafeez Sheikh, both are capable and expert in their work and they were trying their best to achieve the revenue targets set by the incumbent government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that there are challenges of controlling inflation and reducing current deficit but, the measures have been taken to overcome these challenges.

He hoped that the economic situation would show upward trend in next few months.

Asad Umer said in order to make a great and powerful nation, the people of this country would have to bear difficulties.

Brushing aside the popularity, he said Imran Khan was taking hard decisions to steer the country out of the present economic challenges.

To a question he said that amendment has been made in anti-money laundering laws. The Chairman further stated that curbing money laundering would help strengthen economy. About industries, he said there was dire need to promote industrial sector for enhancing trade and exports.