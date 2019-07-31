UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bringing Looted Money Back, Stabilizing Economy Priority Of PTI Govt: Asad Umer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Bringing looted money back, stabilizing economy priority of PTI govt: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar on Tuesday said that bringing looted money back and stabilizing national economy was the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions for betterment of economic sector, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Shabar Zaidi and Hafeez Sheikh, both are capable and expert in their work and they were trying their best to achieve the revenue targets set by the incumbent government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that there are challenges of controlling inflation and reducing current deficit but, the measures have been taken to overcome these challenges.

He hoped that the economic situation would show upward trend in next few months.

Asad Umer said in order to make a great and powerful nation, the people of this country would have to bear difficulties.

Brushing aside the popularity, he said Imran Khan was taking hard decisions to steer the country out of the present economic challenges.

To a question he said that amendment has been made in anti-money laundering laws. The Chairman further stated that curbing money laundering would help strengthen economy. About industries, he said there was dire need to promote industrial sector for enhancing trade and exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Exports Money Government Best

Recent Stories

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

11 minutes ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

37 minutes ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

57 minutes ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

58 minutes ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

58 minutes ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.