Bringing No Trust Move Against PM Our Legal Right: Shahbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:13 PM

Bringing no trust move against PM our legal right: Shahbaz Sharif

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif has said bringing no confidence movement against Prime Minister (pm) is their legal right

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif has said bringing no confidence movement against Prime Minister (pm) is their legal right."Bringing no trust move against Imran Khan is our legal right as Imran Khan is the falsest Prime Minister (PM) in 71 years history of Pakistan", he said this in an informal chat with journalists outside the parliament here Saturday.He held treasury benches turned the house into fish market for four days.

No demand of opposition has been accepted in budget.The ruling party is not PTI but it is " Pitai" party, he said adding this routine of PTI is hazardous.The opposition told with facts that the budget is anti poor, anti patient, anti trader and anti capitalist, he remarked.In our regime the medicines were provided free of cost but during PTI stint the poor is dying without treatment, he observed.

The budget will show its real colour after one month because PM and his team has failed and his team has been sent back. Selected people have come and are running the economy.Imran Khan and his team has nothing to do with the economy, he underlined.

Responding to a question he said the word selected is not an abuse but it is the best word of English language.

But the word selected will stay with Imran Khan till doomsday. We can say sideline PM in addition to selected line.To a question he said there is only one leader in PML-N and he is Nawaz Sharif.Responding to a question regarding removal of chairman Senate he said Rahbar Committee will decide about removing chairman Senate.

PML-N has given the Names of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal. These two leaders will represent PML-N in the committee.He further said tabling no trust move against PM is our legal right. When no confidence movement will be brought, it has not been decided as yet.To a question about Sharif family children contacts with Arab monarch he said Imran Khan is the falsest PM in the 71 years history of Pakistan.

The report about making contact by Sharif family children with Arab king is false.Expressing his concern over non payment of salaries to journalists he said PML-N stands with journalists in their struggle for freedom of expression. We condemn violence on president Press club Karachi.

