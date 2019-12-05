UrduPoint.com
Bringing Parliament's Matters In Court Beyond Comprehension: CJ Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Bringing parliament's matters in court beyond comprehension: CJ Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given more 10 days period in connection with appointment of members of Election Commission (EC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given more 10 days period in connection with appointment of members of Election Commission (EC).Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah remarked " court wants to see parliament supreme.EC members appointment matter came up for hearing before IHC Thursday.Secretary National Assembly (NA) told the court headway has been made on the matter of appointment of members of EC.

Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly are close to address the matter.CJ Athar Minallah remarked " bringing parliamentarians matters in the court is beyond comprehension. This is matter of respect and dignity of the parliament.

Treasury benches responsibility is more side by side opposition benches. All is in your hands. We cannot interfere.Justice Athar Minallah said to PML-N Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha " why you approached court when matters are heading towards resolution.

All is in your hands. You are elected representative. You should resolve the matters on your own. Why are you brining parliament's matters to court. You should not come to us. On the other side you should resolve all the matters inside the parliament.

We want to see parliament stronger.CJ Athar Minallah further remarked " Chief Election Commissioner is very important post. Government and opposition should together resolve this matter. Certain things were not done correct in the past here.

These things are in our view.Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said Prime Minister (PM) is not ready to sit with opposition leader.The court remarked " Nelson Mandela had pardoned his rivals after serving 24 years jail term.The IHC while directing the government to sort out the matter of appointment of members of election commission within ten days adjourned the hearing of the case till December 17.

