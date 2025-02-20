Bringing SBKWU At Par With First-class Universities Our Top Priority: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:08 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that bringing the Women’s University at par with the good universities of the country is our top priority.
He expressed these views while addressing the 11th Academic Convocation of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU).
Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Vice Chancellor Women University Professor Dr Rubina Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Dr Zahoor Bazai, Vice Chancellor BUITEMs University Dr Khalid Hafeez, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, education experts, parents and a large number of graduates were also present on the occasion.
At least 472 female students who graduated in the 11th Academic Convocation were awarded PhD, MPhil and undergraduate certificates, while 34 who performed outstandingly were awarded gold medals.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that we are implementing strong measures to enhance the quality in all domains and bring the enrollment of female students back to 12,000.
Our vision is to create a comprehensive, research-based and safe institution based on modern knowledge so that female students from other provinces can also be attracted to the Women’s University, he said.
He said that to make the Women’s University a world-class institution, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq and her entire team have the responsibility to protect the integrity of the Women’s University by keeping it above all politics and personal agendas.
Congratulating the SBKWU and all the graduating students, he said that after today, you are starting the second phase of your educational journey, which you would have to demonstrate in practice these values and principles.
He said that the real essence of education is not only in the acquisition of knowledge but also in the development of character and wisdom.
The Governor said that the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of all the faculty members and teaching staff have played a significant role in shaping the minds and characters of our graduates.
He said that you are a proud symbol of an institution that has continuously invested in empowering women in Balochistan.
Women’s University has proven that investment in education is the key to development and progress. Use the power of your knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on society, he stated.
Finally, the Vice Chancellor of Women’s University, Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq presented a souvenir to the Governor of Balochistan.
