Bringing Women In Mainstream Of Economy Is Very Important: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani women are over half of the country's total population so bringing them in the mainstream is very important to tap the actual economic potential of the country.

Addressing ,"Aurat Azadi Jalsa" speakers on Sunday, Nayab Ali Tarnsgender Rights Activist said that today's event aimed to pay a tribute to the heroism of all women and others who continued struggle for democratic and progressive society.

She said government should adopt financially inclusive policies for women to improve their economic empowerment.

She said that the aim to celebrate the event was to highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

She said that women day annually marked on March 8, for highlighting the importance of the day and accelerating gender parity.

Human rights activist and Journalist Fauzia Shahid said that majority of the women, transgender persons, persons living with disabilities, peasants, workers and minorities  will participate in Aurat March.

She said that People from different walks of life also participated in the Seminar.

International Women's Day, also known as IWD for short, grew out of the labour movement to become an annual event recognised by the United Nations.

International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

