UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brisk Preparation Afoot To Celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Brisk preparation afoot to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

Brisk preparations afoot with full religious zeal and devotion across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12thof Rabi ul Awwal, falling on November 10 (Sunday)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Brisk preparations afoot with full religious zeal and devotion across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12thof Rabi ul Awwal, falling on November 10 (Sunday).

In all AJK districts, the cities and towns streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers will be beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet � Muhammad (PBUH). Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milar-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night, all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The sacred day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Palestine and the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

In AJK, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day. Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet�Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam. It will be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy prophet � Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future in and after the world.

Various eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road .

A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district. Cooked food will be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Palestine Poor EID Road Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Sunday Mosque Muslim All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

China's gold reserves stand at 62.64 mln ounces i ..

1 minute ago

Austrian Airlines to slash jobs over 'brutal compe ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power shutdown schedule

2 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for ..

2 minutes ago

China International Import Expo (CIIE) shows China ..

2 minutes ago

Rain provides respite to people from smog

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.