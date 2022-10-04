UrduPoint.com

Brisk Preparations Afoot Across AJK To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Brisk preparations afoot across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 04 (APP):Brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, falling on October 9.

In the all AJK districts, cities, towns streets, roads, bazars and shopping centers are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth day of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At night all private and public buildings would be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on the occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The sacred day would dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah.

In AJK the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions would be taken out and 'Mahafil-e-Milad' would be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the holy day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect would be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Jhelum valley, Haveili, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including Ulema's and other speakers would pay glorious tributes to the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

It would be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future here and hereafter.

In this lake city of Mirpur, various Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies would be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which would be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions would later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road .

People from all walks of life would join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places would pay glorious tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels would be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district. Cooked food would also be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Related Topics

Poor Road Jammu Progress Lake City Jhelum Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Mosque Muslim All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

49 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

52 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

52 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

1 hour ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

1 hour ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.