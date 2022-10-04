Brisk preparations afoot across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 04 (APP):Brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, falling on October 9.

In the all AJK districts, cities, towns streets, roads, bazars and shopping centers are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth day of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At night all private and public buildings would be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on the occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The sacred day would dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah.

In AJK the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions would be taken out and 'Mahafil-e-Milad' would be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the holy day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect would be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Jhelum valley, Haveili, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including Ulema's and other speakers would pay glorious tributes to the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

It would be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future here and hereafter.

In this lake city of Mirpur, various Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies would be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which would be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions would later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road .

People from all walks of life would join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places would pay glorious tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels would be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district. Cooked food would also be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).