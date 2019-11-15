UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brisk Preparations Afoot For Holding Election On LA-III

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Brisk preparations afoot for holding election on LA-III

Brisk preparations are afoot for holding the election on the vacant seat LA-III, Mirpur city constituency of AJK Legislative Assembly in a free, fair and transparent manner on November 24

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Brisk preparations are afoot for holding the election on the vacant seat LA-III, Mirpur city constituency of AJK Legislative Assembly in a free, fair and transparent manner on November 24.

A total of 119 polling stations would be set up to facilitate the registered voters to exercise their right of franchise to the scheduled bye-polls.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the law-maker and sitting minister in the incumbent PML-N led AJK government Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed by the Supreme Court of AJK in a contempt of court case in September. He was as member AJK Legislative Assembly in July 2016 elections.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission had announced the schedule of holding the bye election in the constituency to fill the vacant seat of the State legislature.

The district administration here late Thursday reviewed the arrangements for holding of the polls in a peaceful atmosphere. Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz chaired the meeting which was attended by SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim and other senior magisterial and police officers including ADC [G] Raja Qaiser Auragzeb, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, ASP Syed Abbas Shah, Tehsildar Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Divisional Chief PID AJK Javed Malik, Naib Tehsildars Raja Asif Munir and Muhammad Imran Yousaf, city inspector Sardar Suhail Yousaf and others.

Addressing the meeting, the DC and SSP Irfan Salim assured for performing all due responsibilities to ensure holding of the scheduled election. They said fool proof security arrangements were being devised to ensure the maintenance of law and order situation before and during the polling.

The DC and SSP continued that extra police would be deployed in all eight zones of the constituency containing 18 sectors to facilitate the legitimate registered voters to cost the vote in entirely peaceful manner.

At least 15 candidates are in the run in the bye-election including PTI AJK nominee and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed of PML-N AJK. PPP AJK and Jamaat-e-Islami AJK have not fielded their respective candidates in the elections. However PPP AJK has announced to support the PML [N] candidate.

Meanwhile the AJK Election Commission sources told APP that a code of conduct and ethics for the candidates and their supporters has been formulated to ensure the holding of elections in absolutely, free, fair and transparent manner and in the peaceful way.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir July September November 2016 All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

31 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

37 minutes ago

Chances of light rain in Karachi, Thatta on Saturd ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

9 minutes ago

Six medical stores sealed in Lower Dir

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.