Brisk preparations afoot for holding election on LA-III

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Brisk preparations are afoot for holding the election on the vacant seat LA-III, Mirpur city constituency of AJK Legislative Assembly in a free, fair and transparent manner on November 24.

A total of 119 polling stations would be set up to facilitate the registered voters to exercise their right of franchise to the scheduled bye-polls.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the law-maker and sitting minister in the incumbent PML-N led AJK government Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed by the Supreme Court of AJK in a contempt of court case in September. He was as member AJK Legislative Assembly in July 2016 elections.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission had announced the schedule of holding the bye election in the constituency to fill the vacant seat of the State legislature.

The district administration here late Thursday reviewed the arrangements for holding of the polls in a peaceful atmosphere. Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz chaired the meeting which was attended by SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim and other senior magisterial and police officers including ADC [G] Raja Qaiser Auragzeb, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, ASP Syed Abbas Shah, Tehsildar Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Divisional Chief PID AJK Javed Malik, Naib Tehsildars Raja Asif Munir and Muhammad Imran Yousaf, city inspector Sardar Suhail Yousaf and others.

Addressing the meeting, the DC and SSP Irfan Salim assured for performing all due responsibilities to ensure holding of the scheduled election. They said fool proof security arrangements were being devised to ensure the maintenance of law and order situation before and during the polling.

The DC and SSP continued that extra police would be deployed in all eight zones of the constituency containing 18 sectors to facilitate the legitimate registered voters to cost the vote in entirely peaceful manner.

At least 15 candidates are in the run in the bye-election including PTI AJK nominee and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed of PML-N AJK. PPP AJK and Jamaat-e-Islami AJK have not fielded their respective candidates in the elections. However PPP AJK has announced to support the PML [N] candidate.

Meanwhile the AJK Election Commission sources told APP that a code of conduct and ethics for the candidates and their supporters has been formulated to ensure the holding of elections in absolutely, free, fair and transparent manner and in the peaceful way.