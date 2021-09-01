Brisk preparations afoot in AJK to celebrate 56th Defense Day of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 01 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, preparations have begun, with an exceptional renewed pledge, this year, to celebrate the 56th defense day of Pakistan on September 6 (Monday) with traditional enthusiasm and devotion besides with a new resolve to be prepared and alert every moment to make defense of the country.

The historic day–an icon in the history of the exceptional defense of Pakistan – when coward enemy India, in the darkness of mid night of Sept. 5 and 6, in 1965, attacked the frontiers of Pakistan and our valiant armed forces rebuffed the attack with full vigor giving befitting reply by ensuring the invincible defense of the country The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Rallies will be held – under the stipulated SOPs – officially designed to avert threat of covid-19 pandemic, in all small and major towns under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society besides the private and public sector institutions to reiterate complete solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.Commemorative programs are being chalked out to observe the defense day of Pakistan across AJK under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations to highlight the importance of the day besides to reiterate kashmiris firm resolve to lend all possible energies for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defense of Pakistan as and when required.

These ceremonies will be held at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Jhelum valley and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, according to the organizers.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan – who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur major ceremony will be arranged under the auspices of the local civil society under the banner of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of the concerned local government functionaries.

"Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they (Kashmiris) were bent upon to achieve the final goal to this direction", said Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Chairman the NGO Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Foundation AJK while talking to APP here on Wednesday. The Jinnah Foundation also going to host a special defense day of Pakistan ceremony in Mirpur on September 6 in a befitting manner to reiterate full solidarity with people and the valiant forces of Pakistan on the eve of the Defense Day of the Country.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 war at the places close to their respective home stations including in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offered fateha.