Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 72nd Founding Day of AJK government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 13 (APP):Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of Azad government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a simple but impressive manner with a renewed pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end.

This year the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir.

Elaborating the programs scheduled to observe the day, official sources told APP here on Sunday that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides, 'Fateh' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the strength and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had linked their destiny with it.

In Mirpur special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day will be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organizing Committee on October 24 across AJK.

According to the organizers, special meetings including seminars and symposia will the hallmark of the founding day.