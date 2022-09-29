Brisk preparations begin across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

Brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the Birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, falling on October 9

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) : Brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the Birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, falling on October 9.

In all AJK districts, the cities and towns, streets and roads, bazaars and shopping centers are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners. Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with the celebrations.

All private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation.

The sacred day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout AJK as well as in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands, including occupied Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

In AJK, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Jhelum valley, Haveili, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In the lake city of Mirpur, various Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road .