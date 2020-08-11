Brisk preparations begin in AJK for celebration of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Aug 14

Azad Jammu & Kashmir has kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm, traditional zeal and fervor across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir has kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm, traditional zeal and fervor across the State.

Elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations including the foras of the workers of Pakistan movement and Kashmir Freedom movement in different parts of the district.

Speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the importance of the day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK .

In Mirpur all necessary arrangements were being given final shape to celebrate the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervour. National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organizations will be hall mark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the historic day of emergence of separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA).

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the day.

Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists will host a special function in Mirpur on Aug. 14 to mark the day. JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood and other JKUJ local leaders will address on the role of Kashmiri journalists in Kashmir freedom struggle through their vibrant professional responsibilities and the need to make Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir stronger for the continuation of their more affective role to make Kashmir freedom struggle complete success.

A grand seminar will be held under the auspices of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur in its main city campus on August 14 morning.

The colorful lights will be illuminated on all private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.