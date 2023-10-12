Bristow visits Reko Diq site, reviews project progress

Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow this week arrived at the site of the Reko Diq project to review its progress and engage with stakeholders who live in and around the area.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow this week arrived at the site of the Reko Diq project to review its progress and engage with stakeholders who live in and around the area.

Due to go into production in 2028, Reko Diq hosts one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

Among others, Bristow and his team met representatives of the Par-e-Koh and Nokkundi community development committees, which include members of resident tribes, village elders, women and youth groups.

They also visited the Primary school set up by Reko Diq at the Humai village and inspected the Community Medical Center at Humai with funding from Reko Diq.

At the Reko Diq development site, Bristow spoke to the project’s employees who, in line with Barrick policy, have been largely recruited locally. Some 75% of the permanent employees are from Balochistan, and most of these are from the surrounding Chagai district.

“Barrick is committed to creating long-term value for our host communities and sharing the economic benefits our operations generate with them to drive their sustainable development. Building and maintaining open and constructive relationships with these communities is one of the key starting points of this process,” Bristow said.

