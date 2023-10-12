Open Menu

Bristow Visits Reko Diq Site, Reviews Project Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Bristow visits Reko Diq site, reviews project progress

Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow this week arrived at the site of the Reko Diq project to review its progress and engage with stakeholders who live in and around the area.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow this week arrived at the site of the Reko Diq project to review its progress and engage with stakeholders who live in and around the area.

Due to go into production in 2028, Reko Diq hosts one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

Among others, Bristow and his team met representatives of the Par-e-Koh and Nokkundi community development committees, which include members of resident tribes, village elders, women and youth groups.

They also visited the Primary school set up by Reko Diq at the Humai village and inspected the Community Medical Center at Humai with funding from Reko Diq.

At the Reko Diq development site, Bristow spoke to the project’s employees who, in line with Barrick policy, have been largely recruited locally. Some 75% of the permanent employees are from Balochistan, and most of these are from the surrounding Chagai district.

“Barrick is committed to creating long-term value for our host communities and sharing the economic benefits our operations generate with them to drive their sustainable development. Building and maintaining open and constructive relationships with these communities is one of the key starting points of this process,” Bristow said.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Progress Chagai SITE Women Gold From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharja ..

Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharjah Air Station&#039; exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Economy organises workshop on mechanisms to combat harmful global tr ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Secretary of Commerce 

UAE President receives US Secretary of Commerce 

2 minutes ago
 Careem using GenAI to optimise routing

Careem using GenAI to optimise routing

2 minutes ago
 VARA defines issuance rules to be global standard ..

VARA defines issuance rules to be global standard on asset reference tokens

2 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

17 minutes ago
Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thiev ..

Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thieves: FESCO

14 minutes ago
 Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Ja ..

Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Jaranwala

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate development o ..

25 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about smog

Walk held to raise awareness about smog

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education ..

Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education, health sectors

15 minutes ago
 Entire community to contribute to the restoration ..

Entire community to contribute to the restoration of the clean environment of To ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan