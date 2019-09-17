UrduPoint.com
Britain Central Authority Ready To Share Evidence Of Imran Farooq Murder; Islamabad High Court Told

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Britain Central Authority ready to share evidence of Imran Farooq murder; Islamabad High Court told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down a decision of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) for not granting additional time to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect evidence from Britain in Imran Farooq murder case.

The court ordered to conclude the trial within two months after receiving evidence from the United Kingdom (UK).

A divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the judgment on appeal of the FIA challenging the trial court order.

During outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti apprised the court that the central authority of Britain had accepted the request of Pakistan to share evidence regarding murder of MQM's leader.

He also produced the letter of central authority before the court. After this, the bench dismissed the decision of trial court and allowed FIA to collect evidence from Britain.

