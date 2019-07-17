Britain ready to help Pakistani youth regarding employment: Prince Harry

(@imziishan)

Islamabad/Birmingham (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Britain's Prince Harry has said that they are ready to help regarding employment of youth in Pakistan adding successful youth' like initiatives are inevitable for the progress of youth.

Special advisor to PM on youth affairs Usman Dar met with Prince Harry in Birmingham and informed him about government steps for making youth successful.Usman Dar said that Pakistani youth have potential to do every thing if opportunities are provided to them.Dar also informed Prince about successful youth initiative.Prince Harry said that we are ready to help youth in Pakistan with regard to employment..