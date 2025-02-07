Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom continues to be one of Pakistan’s major trading partners and currently stands as the fourth largest export market for Pakistani products. In the previous fiscal period, Pakistan exported goods worth $935.018 million to the UK, reaffirming Britain’s crucial role in Pakistan’s trade landscape

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The United Kingdom continues to be one of Pakistan’s major trading partners and currently stands as the fourth largest export market for Pakistani products. In the previous fiscal period, Pakistan exported goods worth $935.018 million to the UK, reaffirming Britain’s crucial role in Pakistan’s trade landscape.

This was stated by Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), during a meeting with a visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain business Council (PBBC).

Usman Shaukat highlighted the steady growth of Pakistan’s exports to European countries, which increased by 8.62% in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

He attributed this growth to higher shipments to Western states and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral trade relations between RCCI and PBBC.

The discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing trade cooperation, fostering business-to-business linkages, and supporting entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, in expanding their reach to international markets.

The visiting delegation acknowledged Britain’s significant role in Pakistan’s trade sector and commended the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, which represents the second-largest overseas Pakistani community in the world, for its substantial contributions to bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and other executive members of the chamber. Both sides expressed their commitment to continue collaboration to boost economic and trade activities between Pakistan and the UK.