British Airways announces direct flights from Lahore to London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :British Airways on Tuesday announced that it will begin direct flights from Lahore to London four days a week from October 14.

A United Kingdom government statement issued here said tickets are on sale now.

Lahore - City of Gardens - is known for its rich culture and will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will connect to London, United States and Canada.

"The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts," the statement added.

It further said flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore's International Airport.

According to the statement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said, "The first-ever British Airways flights to Lahore is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between our two countries. I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism." Head of Sales for The middle East and Asia Pacific Moran Birger said, "We are delighted to start direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London offering convenient travel options for customers flying for leisure or business." "Our new services from Lahore will connect two of Pakistan's biggest cities with London, and offer seamless transfer options to Manchester, the United States and Canada", he remarked.

Following the relaunch of services from Islamabad to Heathrow earlier this year, he said this new flight from Lahore represents "our continued investment in Pakistan, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board".

"Return fares from Pakistan if booked on BA.com start from $657 in World Traveller, $998 for World Traveller Plus, and $1806 for Club World", the statement said.

It further said in response to the Covid-19, British Airways has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe.

Prior to travel, they will receive information on changes at their airport and on-board experience and tips on how to prepare for their journey. Customers will also be asked to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling by checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate, observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports, the statement added.

It said using new contactless, automated features at our lounges, including a new online food and drink service. Wearing a face mask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights. Ensuring they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them.

Not travelling if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

On board, all cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment and a new food service has been introduced which reduces the number of interactions required with customers.

Surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables will be cleaned after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day,the statement said.

The statement further said the air on all British Airways flights was fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.