British Ambassador Collects Garbage From Margalla Hills

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

British ambassador collects garbage from Margalla Hills

Christian Turner, the Briths envoy, who walks at Margalla Hills daily in the morning, has posted two images of collecting garbage, quoting an Hadith that cleanliness is half faith.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th 2021) British High Commissioner Christian Turner who is always seen passionate to show the beauty of Pakistan to the world by uploading scenic photos on social media has posted fresh pictures of collecting garbage from Margalla Hills.

Taking to Twitter, the British ambassador posted two pictures of gathering piles of litter during his morning walk on Margalla Hills in Islamabad. He also reminded people of their religious obligation.

He was holding the garbage and plastic bags which he collected, shared and requested the Pakistanis not to litter.

He tweeted: “Another #FridayMorningWalk, another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai cc @dcislamabad @hamzashafqaat @CleanGreenPK ,”.

He wrote in urdu which meant that cleanliness is half faith, in order to make people realize the importance of cleanliness.

He tagged the DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and Clean Green Initiative introduced by the government of Pakistan to keep the tourist attractions and spot clean in Pakistan.

The British ambassador directed the attention of the authorities towards the continuous problems of visitors polluting the Margalla Hills and improper collection and disposal of garbage.

Following the tweet of the British High Commissioner, the users urged to keep the natural landscapes of Islamabad clean and also appreciated the action of the Ambassador.

This is not for the first time as previously on April 30—just a week ago—Christian Turner posted the photos of collecting garbage to attract the attention of the authorities concerned for cleanliness.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said on Twitter, “Volunteering for cleanliness activity on Margalla Hills. Unfortunately, people leave their waste after Iftar in the forest area. @CTurnerFCDO highlighted the issue. Today we gathered our teams and helped the sanitation teams in keeping the forest areas clean.”

