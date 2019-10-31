UrduPoint.com
British Christian Delegation Visits Imambargah Dar-e-Batool

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:17 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of British Christian clerics Thursday visited Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Adda Pasruriyaan Sialkot city as a goodwill gesture.

Bishop of Church of Manchester Graham Dow led the delegation.

Sialkot-based Muslim and Christian clerics and senior officials of local NGO, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSHRW), were also present.

The delegation members stressed the need for promotion of inter-faith harmony. Bishop Graham Dow said that every religion in the world gives the message of peace, love, unity, affection, integrity and respect for humanity.

