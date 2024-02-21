British Council announces International Collaboration Grants for artistic & cultural projects in Pakistan

The British Council on Wednesday announced the opening of applications for its International Collaboration Grants, - a £1 million grant programme - designed to foster innovative artistic and cultural collaborations between the UK and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The British Council on Wednesday announced the opening of applications for its International Collaboration Grants, - a £1 million grant programme - designed to foster innovative artistic and cultural collaborations between the UK and Pakistan.

Artists from Pakistan can apply for grants of up to £75,000, for projects that enable genuine international collaboration between the UK and partner countries, said a news release.

Projects can address any theme, and each project, supported by the International Collaboration Grants is required to include at least one UK-based organisation and one organisation based in Pakistan.

The International Collaboration Grants support new international partnerships, offering substantial support to the organisations and artists in the development of creative projects.

“Culture is central to the UK-Pakistan relationship. That’s why are proud to be supporting new creative partnerships between artists from both countries through our International Collaboration Grant Programme”, said Country Director British Council Pakistan, James Hampson.

"We want to help artists from the UK and Pakistan to showcase their talents on the international stage by working together, transcending borders and enriching the world with new work.”

