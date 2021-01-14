UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Council Approves 499,868 Pounds For GCUF Research Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

British Council approves 499,868 pounds for GCUF research project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The British Council has approved 499,868 Pounds research grant for a project of Physics Department of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

A spokesman for the GCUF on Thursday said the British Council approved Solar Cells project of Assistant Professor Dr Sofia Akbar Tahir of Physical Department and announced a research grant of 499,868 pounds for it.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal congratulated Dr Sofia Akbar and assured full cooperation for completing her research project, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sofia GCUF

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

23 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

29 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

41 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.