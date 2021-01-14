British Council approves 499,868 pounds for GCUF research project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The British Council has approved 499,868 Pounds research grant for a project of Physics Department of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

A spokesman for the GCUF on Thursday said the British Council approved Solar Cells project of Assistant Professor Dr Sofia Akbar Tahir of Physical Department and announced a research grant of 499,868 pounds for it.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal congratulated Dr Sofia Akbar and assured full cooperation for completing her research project, the spokesman added.