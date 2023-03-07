UrduPoint.com

British Council Celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 06:51 PM

British Council celebrates Int'l Women's Day

British Council Pakistan hosted a special event here on Tuesday to celebrate International Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :British Council Pakistan hosted a special event here on Tuesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

The event was attended by British Charg� d'affaires Andrew Dalgleish, Country Director British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan and other stakeholders from a cross-section of society.

The event gave an overview of the Women in Leadership Programme (WIL) partnership with CLORE Social Leadership (UK) and SEED Ventures (Pakistan).

The programme offered emerging women leaders from across Pakistan a lifetime opportunity to develop their leadership capacity and skills through a five-week online, self-access leadership course in February 2023.

The event also launched the partnership of British Council with the popular YouTube series 'Conversations with Kanwal'.

The 5th season of the show was launched at the event to commemorate the UN Theme of International Women's Day: 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.' It also featured panel sessions on: 'Feminist Leadership: dismantling bias and barriers' and 'Looking Ahead: what will ensure inclusive decision making in Pakistan' and featured a closing musical performance by Pakistani popular singer Kaifi Khalil.

Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council Pakistan, said: "Empowering women and girls and achieving gender equality are crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies." "At the British Council we are focused on progressing gender equality and addressing the gender gaps in leadership. Programmes like Women in Leadership and our partnership with Conversations with Kanwal will help take this work forward," he added.

Wajiha Irfan, Head of Non-Formal education, British Council Pakistan, said: "We are excited to be partnering with the brilliant Conversations with Kanwal show.

She said this partnership would enhance gender leadership and linkages with the next generation of Pakistan.

"Our Women in Leadership programme continues our work on dialogue and actions around gender equality, leadership, and inclusive spaces for emerging women leaders," she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Education United Kingdom February Women YouTube Event From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

13 minutes ago
 Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extensio ..

Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extension in Kiev on Wednesday - Offic ..

7 minutes ago
 Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukr ..

Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukraine Conflict - Director Gener ..

7 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yo ..

Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yousaf Naseem on retirement

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.197,300 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.197,300 per tola

7 minutes ago
 S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.