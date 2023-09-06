Open Menu

British Council Decides To Reduce Examination Fee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The British Council has decided to reduce the examination fee to redress the concerns of parents and students that arose after the release of AS and A Level examination results

The Ministry of Education and Professional Training played a significant role that underscores its unwavering commitment to the well-being and concerns of students and parents across the country.

Caretaker Federal Minister of Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, recently demonstrated exceptional leadership by taking proactive measures to address the distressing situation that arose following the release of the AS and A Level examination results on August 10, said a press release.

The unexpected confusion and dismay that enveloped students and parents nationwide prompted the minister to take immediate action. He convened a meeting with parents and students and initiated appropriate actions. Recognizing the magnitude of the concerns and the impact on student's future prospects, the minister penned a letter to address the matter directly with the British Council.

In his letter, Sindhi expressed deep concern for the students and their families who were left in a state of uncertainty due to the AS and A Level examination results.

His unwavering commitment to fostering a positive learning environment and ensuring that students were provided with the support they deserved was evident in every word.

Understanding the anxiety and confusion that had gripped students and parents, the British Council took immediate notice of Minister's letter.

In a remarkable display of solidarity with the education community, the British Council decided to reduce the examination fee to alleviate the worries of parents and students. British Council's empathetic response, reflect a collaborative commitment to the betterment of education.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students.

