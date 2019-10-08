UrduPoint.com
British Council Delegation Calls On Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

A three-member delegation of British Council led by its Country Director Amir Ramzan called on Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah at his office on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation of British Council led by its Country Director Amir Ramzan called on Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly on culture, tourism and antiquities in the province, said a statement.

The minister briefed the delegation about the cultural activism in province, the regular festivals and about the conservation measures of the Antiquities Directorate.

The visiting delegation took keen interest in the conservation and preservation of archeological sites and heritage buildings in the province.

Sardar Shah urged to have a joint venture and emphasized upon them to invite their investors in the fields of tourism and archeology.

Country Director British Council Amir Ramzan expressed his deep interest in working with the Sindh Culture Department on different ventures and for the purpose a separate meeting with Sindh Secretary Culture Parvez Ahmed Seehar would be held.

The provincial minister presented Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the delegation.

