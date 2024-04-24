British Council delegation expresses interest in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University Haripur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Meena Khan Afridi Wednesday underscored the necessity for broad-based progress, extending beyond education alone, to navigate global transformations successfully and compete internationally

She expressed these views while speaking at a special session during the visit of British Councils delegation visit at the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University Haripur.

Afridi highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Higher Education Department towards this end. She emphasized the imperative of adopting modern teaching methodologies and equipping students with top-tier skills to compete globally.

She noted the trend of international cooperation across various domains, asserting its significance in facilitating student, faculty, and institutional excellence in research and innovation.

She commended Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University for providing a conducive platform for provincial youth to compete on the international stage and contribute to making the province a hub of knowledge and economy.

Collaboration in education at the international level, Afridi emphasized, would bolster learning and research endeavors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the British Council UK delegation expressed their interest in collaborating with the University of Nottingham UK through participation in education, business, and trade. They stated that the British Council Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is providing £5 million for research to further enhance research efforts.

In the question-and-answer session, it was emphasized to ensure maximum facilities in educational institutions for mentally and physically challenged individuals. At the end, various departments of the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University Haripur were inspected by the UK delegation.