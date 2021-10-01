UrduPoint.com

British Council Distributes Laptops To KMU Female Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

British Council distributes laptops to KMU female students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The country director British Council, Amir Ramzan on Friday distributed ten laptops among female students of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar under the Scottish Scholarship Program.

These laptops were distributed in a function held here at KMU senate hall.

Besides other vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, KMU scholarships coordinator Dr. Naureen Ijaz, British Council director education Dr. Nishat Riaz and Ms Zoha Fatima attended the function.

Addressing the function, Amir Ramzan said that this is the first event organized by the British Council here at KMU.

He urged teachers and students to apply for training programs and scholarships from the British Council and to take advantage of these excellent educational opportunities.

Ramzan said that the British Council is providing scholarships to Pakistani students under the Scholarship Scheme for better access to higher education opportunities and improvement in their socio-economic life.

It is gratifying that KMU is one of the top universities benefiting from these programs. He thanked the Vice Chancellor, faculty and students of KMU for their full participation in various schemes of the British Council.

Earlier while talking to the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, appreciated the efforts being made for the promotion of education in Pakistan under the Pak-UK Education Gateway.

He said that the provision of laptops by the British Council to the female students of KMU is a sign of the high academic standards of this university.

He said that it is very welcome that ten female students of KMU have been selected for laptops under the Scottish Scholarship Program.

Dr. Zia thanked British Council for their support and hoped that this partnership would go long.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar Education Khyber Medical University Event From Top Nishat

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

7 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

39 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

52 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.