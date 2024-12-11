British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results

Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learners Award (OPLA) ceremony on Wednesday to reward learners for their outstanding results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learners Award (OPLA) ceremony on Wednesday to reward learners for their outstanding results.

OPLAs are awarded to learners worldwide, and in Pakistan were awarded to those who took Pearson Edexcel iPrimary, iLower Secondary, International GCSE, GCSE, International A level and A level examinations in the May/June 2023, November 2023 and May/June 2024 exam series and achieved outstanding results, said a press release.

The award categories that recognized over 150 learners for their Pearson qualifications were 10 students in The Highest Mark in the World, 4 students for The Highest Mark in Asia, 52 students for The Highest Mark in Pakistan, and 94 students achieved Highest Subject Marks for most popular subjects being Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Mathematics and English.

These top performing international Pearson qualifications students are highly sought after by prestigious universities and employers as they have proven to be among the best in millions of peers globally.

As the world’s leading learning company and the UK’s largest awarding organization, Pearson Edexcel offers what it takes to achieve educational excellence working with International schools in Pakistan.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was attended by Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ayesha Zaheer, Head business Development Pakistan, Pearson, Fareed Shaikh, Regional Development Manager Pakistan Pearson, Abdullah Lateef Khan, Regional Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside British Council colleagues, Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership, principals, teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

Pearson and British Council also recognized the dedication of the Teachers who contributed to the success of these young learners with the Outstanding Teacher Award and exam officers who supported the teachers and students in reaching their goal were awarded the School Exam Officer Award.

Pearson also awarded Centre Recognition Awards to its school partners to appreciate and support their journey of offering Pearson-Edexcel qualifications in Pakistan.

The contribution of British Council team to effectively support in smooth exam delivery and pre and post examination support was also recognized through Exceptional Support Awards for their team.

Pearson is dedicated in helping Pakistani students make progress in their lives. There are over 150 winners from Pakistan this year with eight of those winners scoring the highest marks in the world. These results are testament to the hard work of students, teachers and parents, in Pearson schools across Pakistan.

Pearson is the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. Pearson Edexcel qualifications are modern, progressive qualifications recognized worldwide for academic excellence and rated grade-for-grade equivalent to Pakistani marks by IBCC.