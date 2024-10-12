British Council launches 2024 ‘Your World’ video competition, empowering youth with skills for sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The British Council has officially launched the 2024 edition of its annual "Your World" video competition, a dynamic platform for youth across its Partner Schools network.

This competition invites young, creative minds to showcase their talents by producing innovative social action videos that address pressing global challenges.

Following last year’s success—where Cadet College Hasanabdal emerged as the national winner, competing against more than 90 schools across Pakistan—the 2024/25 competition focuses on the theme, "Skills for Sustainability: Equipping All Youth for the Future."

This theme aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4, emphasizing the importance of quality education and nurturing a global conversation about sustainability.

The 'Your World' competition serves as a flagship initiative for British Council Partner Schools around the world, providing students with a unique opportunity to employ their creativity, problem-solving abilities, and digital skills on a global stage.

Participants will also get the chance to offer a glimpse into their communities and lived experiences through their videos.

Amanda Ingram, Exams Director at the British Council Pakistan, shared, "We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and around the world.

With over 75 years of experience in Pakistan, the British Council offers a platform through the Your World competition for young, creative individuals to present their perspectives, highlighting critical global issues and exploring sustainable practices for a better future."

Last year’s awards ceremonies were held in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, featuring prominent guest speakers such as Mr. Zahid Ali Abbas, Secretary of Education and Literacy Department, Karachi; Kanwal Khoosat, filmmaker and producer, Lahore; and Amsal Naeem, filmmaker and photographer, Islamabad. A total of 92 schools participated, with students gaining valuable insights from industry experts on crafting compelling visual narratives, setting a high standard for future participants.

By participating in the competition, students will apply their knowledge to real-world problems, hone their critical thinking, and develop essential communication and leadership skills. They will also enhance their cultural awareness and social responsibility, making this competition an enriching educational experience.

The competition is open to students aged 14 to 17 studying in British Council Partner Schools. For more details on how to participate, visit https://bit.ly/ywvc24 or contact the British Council’s Partner Schools team.