British Council launches next generation Report 2023

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Next Generation Research Report launched by British Council here Friday comprehensively examines the perceptions of the country's young population between 16 and 34 years, with a specific focus on their views, values, beliefs and actions.

The report assessed in detail the challenges Pakistan's youth face, the impacts on their choices and decisions, efforts they are undertaking to transform and improve their lives.

The recommendations and findings of the report are around key areas including education and skills, employment, civic and community engagement, local and global challenges including climate change, digital literacy and looking to the future, said a news release issued by the British Embassy in Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish, Country Director British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan, Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Romina Khurshid Alam, and other stakeholders from the government, academia and more.

Country Director, British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan said, "At the British Council we help nurture and develop networks and platforms to give young people a voice in society. Two-thirds of Pakistan's population is below the age of 30, so it's vital that the views of the youth on key areas inform future decision-making. Our Next Generation Research Report will contribute to taking this conversation forward."Wajiha Irfan, Head of Non-Formal Education, British Council Pakistan said, "The Next Generation Report aims to ignite a critical conversation on what are the needs of the country's young citizens, and how the country's institutions could transform and adapt in order to realize their potential. This report is much needed so Pakistan can leverage the power of its youth."