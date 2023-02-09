British Council launches Women in Leadership Programme

UrduPoint.com

The British Council, in partnership with SEED Ventures, has launched "Women in Leadership Programme" which was aimed at empowering and developing the leadership skills of women across the country

The programme, designed for women at all levels of their vocations, will follow CLORE's Social Leadership training which will provide a range of professional and personal development opportunities, including training workshops, mentorship, and networking events, said a news release here.

Through this initiative, the British Council aims to address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions and create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Under the programme, the training is being held at Extreme Commerce College in Karachi and also in other cities.

The programme will cover a range of topics including communication, conflict resolution, and strategic planning.

Participants will have access to experienced facilitators and mentors who will provide guidance and support throughout the programme.

In addition, the programme will provide opportunities for participants to connect with a network of like-minded women and expand their professional and personal networks. The training will commence in February and will continue till March.

All 10 facilitators and 48 participants chosen for the project were carefully elected via a rigorous selection process and are spread across all demographics of Pakistan.

Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director at the British Council Pakistan said, "We are thrilled to launch the Women in Leadership Programme, which we believe will make a significant impact on the advancement of women in the workplace.""Gender equality is essential for a thriving and inclusive society, and we are committed to playing our part in achieving this goal," she added.

