British Council Pakistan, FDE launches schools connect programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The British Council Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Federal Directorate of Education, is proud to announce the launch of the school leadership standards for head teachers under Schools Connect Programme.

The ceremony was hosted by British Council Pakistan and held in Islamabad.

It was attended by senior representatives including the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr. Ikram Ali Malik and Country Director British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan.

This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by Pakistan in achieving high-quality and inclusive education, particularly in the areas of teaching, school leadership, inclusion of marginalized children, and curriculum effectiveness.

Through the Schools Connect Programme, local institutions will have the opportunity to learn from successful school systems around the world, enabling them to enhance their quality domestically while internationalizing their curriculum.

The programme focuses on system development and reforms on education through leadership training of more than 200+ school leaders in Federal territories.

Country Director British Council Amir Ramzan said: "We are delighted to organize this programme in collaboration with our education partners.

This will provide local institutions the tools they need to impact tens of thousands of children across Pakistan. Our aim is to support inclusive and quality education for all learners, including girls and marginalised children, as well as enhance the professional knowledge of school sector policy makers and leaders." As part of the programme British Council has co-created a draft leadership framework for school leaders in Pakistan.

The National Standards for Headteachers and Principals, designed for school leaders, provide a roadmap to support and challenge them to achieve high standards of leadership in their schools.

Over 100 school principals from Islamabad attended the 2 day workshop and will take these best practices to benefit over 5000 teachers and a 180,000 students.

The British Council also runs similar programmes in Punjab and KPK and till date has impacted over 1200 schools.

The Schools Connect Programme aims to have a lasting impact on the education system in Pakistan, promoting inclusive and quality education for all learners, especially marginalized children.

By collaborating with UK experts and international partners, Pakistan will be able to strengthen its educational practices and create a more prosperous future for its youth.