British Council partners PMAS to empowering youth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and the British Council Pakistan join hands a collaboration under the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI) project to empower young people with leadership skills, capacity building, and social responsibility.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, a key meeting focused on implementation strategies, exploring partnership opportunities and integrating PYLI into university programs like leadership training for the GYM Club.

Addressing the session, Prof.

Qamar reaffirmed the university's dedication to nurturing a new generation of socially responsible leaders, emphasizing readiness for national and international collaborations.

"The university will actively facilitate youth training and development," he said and underscored PYLI's role in fostering empowered futures.

British Council representatives Iftikhar Ahmad and Aoun Naqvi lauded PMAS University's proactive stance and pledged sustained support to advance PYLI's goals of holistic youth development across Pakistan.