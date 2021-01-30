UrduPoint.com
British Council Reserves Scholarships For Female Students Of AIOU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

British council reserves scholarships for female students of AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :British Council in collaboration with Scottish Government launched 'Pakistan Scottish Scholarships' to promote female education in Pakistan and reserved a special quota for MPhil and master's level female students of Allama Iqbal Open University.

According to AIOU on Saturday, the scholarship covers tuition fee, hostel lodging and transportation expenditures. The duration of scholarship is two years.

AIOU has instructed female students of MPhil and mater's level to apply for the scholarship in the specializations including Education, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Health Sciences and STEM Engineering.

For any further query, the students may contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office, AIOU.

